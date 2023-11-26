WATCH: Rodrygo Goes doubles lead for Real Madrid with another stunning strike

Real Madrid are on their way to the top of the La Liga table. Having the lead early on in the first half, they have now added a second to give themselves some much-needed breathing space against Cadiz.

Rodrygo wasn’t even supposed to be starting for Los Blancos against Cadiz, but Brahim Diaz’s late drop out due to illness saw the Brazilian elevated to the starting line-up. It was he that opened the scoring with a wonderful solo goal, and he has now grabbed his and Real Madrid’s second of the evening.

It’s another stunning solo goal from Rodrygo, who has been outstanding for Real Madrid. He has looked dangerous all evening, and his two goals are richly deserved – it’s a far cry from earlier in the campaign when he went 11 matches without finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid will now look to see this one out, and they will end Sunday top of the table, with Girona not playing until Monday.