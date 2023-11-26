Cadiz Real Madrid

WATCH: Jude Bellingham gets in on the act as Real Madrid go 3-0 up against Cadiz

It has been an excellent evening for Real Madrid in Andalusia. They will be heading home with the three points, having now added their third goal of the game against Cadiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

Rodrygo Goes has been the star man for Los Blancos. He opened the scoring in the first half with a sensational solo effort, and he added to that with another equally good goal in the second period to double the lead.

Jude Bellingham assisted Rodrygo’s opener, and he has now got himself on the scoresheet for his 14th goal of the season.

As if Rodrygo’s evening couldn’t get any better, it was he that laid the ball on a plate for Bellingham to fire across Conan Ledesma for the third goal of the evening.

This could have been a very tricky match for Real Madrid, but they have blown Cadiz away in the end. This result will be very pleasing for Carlo Ancelotti and his players, as they rise to the top of the La Liga table.

