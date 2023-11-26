Vitor Roque makes return from serious injury ahead of Barcelona arrival

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Vitor Roque over the last few weeks. The 18-year-old signed as a Barcelona player during the summer, but was unable to join immediately due to the club’s financial woes. As such, he will remain at Athletico Paranaense until the end of 2023 at the very least.

All of this speculation has been going on while Roque has been recovering from injury. In September, he picked up a serious ankle knock whilst playing for Athletico PR, and it was expected that he would be out of action until the end of the Brazilian league season, which concludes next month.

However, after two months out, he made his return to action on Saturday night against Vasco da Gama, playing 26 minutes. He was unable to be the difference maker for Athletico PR, with the match finishing goalless.

Barcelona will be very pleased that Roque has returned, and will now hope that he can build up his match fitness over the next few weeks, with it being highly expected that he will be heading to Catalonia in January to join the Blaugrana.