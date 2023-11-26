Report claims Barcelona have lost 7 points this season from referee mistakes, would be top of La Liga

La Liga, like the vast majority of leagues around the world, has its fair share of controversial referee decisions. Most teams are on the end of them, although Barcelona feel that they have been particularly affected this season.

MD have released a report claiming that Barcelona have dropped seven points from four matches this season from refereeing decisions that have gone against them, with the latest ones being against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

On MD1 against Getafe, Barcelona were aggrieved at not being awarded a late, late penalty for a foul on Ronald Araujo, with play being pulled back for an alleged handball by Gavi earlier in the move. That match would finish 0-0.

Barcelona missed out on a late victory against Granada in October after Joao Felix’s stoppage time goal was ruled out for offside against Ferran Torres, who was adjudged to have interfered by play by the VAR team. The match would finish 2-2.

In El Clasico, Barcelona believed that they should have been awarded a penalty for a foul by Aurelien Tchouameni on Araujo. That was when they were leading 1-0, and a Jude Bellingham double would see them go on to lose 2-1.

Finally, alongside the two penalties that Barcelona were not awarded against Rayo, the report claims that Unai Lopez’s opener should have been ruled out because Oscar Valentin was offside and interfering with play.

Ultimately, these decisions did not fall in Barcelona’s favour, although it’s clear to see that it’s not just because of referees that they are in fourth place at the moment. A significant imprvement is required from the Catalans.