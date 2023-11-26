Real Madrid star injured in warm-up ahead of Cadiz clash, ruled out of contention

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga joined the growing list during the international break, and unfortunately for Carlo Ancelotti, that has now been added to further.

On their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Real Madrid have announced that Brahim Diaz has picked up an injury during the warm-up ahead of Sunday’s match against Cadiz, meaning that he has been ruled out of contention after experiencing stomach problems. Rodrygo takes his place in the starting line-up.

ℹ️ Brahim es baja de última hora en la convocatoria por problemas intestinales. Rodrygo ocupa su lugar en el XI inicial.#CádizRealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 26, 2023

Reports have suggested that Brahim took unwell during the warm-up, and the decision has been taken for him not to play. It is a blow for the midfielder, whose action has been limited his season, largely because due to the performances of Jude Bellingham.

🚨🎖️| Brahim Díaz vomited and is feeling dizzy. @JLSanchez78 pic.twitter.com/lwafGrtKsq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 26, 2023

Real Madrid will hope that losing Brahim so late on does not affect them, as they look to secure three points that would put them top of the La Liga table.