Real Madrid preparing to go all in to sign 14-year-old sensation also wanted by Barcelona

One of the biggest talents in Spanish football at the moment is said to be Guilherme “Gui” Ruck, who currently plays in the youth academy at Segunda side Real Valladolid. Ruck is only 14, but has already attracted strong interest from club in Spain and across Europe.

Barcelona are in the race to sign Ruck, although they are said to be near the back of the queue. At the front are Real Madrid, who are desperate to sign another young, exciting Brazilian talent, off the back of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick from recent years.

Diario AS say that Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat, who was instrumental in signing the aforementioned three, is a huge fan of Ruck, and he is prepared to go all out to ensure that he heads to La Fabrica. Calafat holds Ruck in high regard for his ability and technical quality, which lead him to think of him as an interesting option for the future.

Real Madrid often find a way to attract these sorts of players to the club, and they will be hoping that they are successful in winning the race to sign Ruck. It remains to be seen whether that proves to be the case.