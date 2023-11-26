Real Madrid coach edging closer to exit door with Champions League job calling

Bundesliga side Union Berlin have had an awful start to the season, and dually parted ways with previous manager Urs Fischer during the international break. His replacement is being looked for, and at this stage, there is a growing feeling that it was be Raul Gonzalez, current head coach of Real Madrid Castilla.

Raul has been linked with the job over the last 48 hours, and Kicker now say that it is growing increasingly likely that he will be offered the position. Los Blancos’ legendary number seven, who has managed the subsidiary since 2019, could now be set for his first big foray into senior management.

Raul has been linked with the likes of Villarreal and Schalke in the last 12 months, although there are suspicions that he is holding out for the top job at Real Madrid, which could become available next summer if Carlo Ancelotti does not renew his contract.

If Raul does take the job at Union Berlin, he would face off against Ancelotti and Real Madrid next month, with the two teams in the same Champions League group.