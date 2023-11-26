Predicted XIs Cadiz-Real Madrid: Veteran duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to start together once again

Injury-hit Real Madrid will look to continue their 10-match unbeaten run (eight wins) when they make the trip to Cadiz on Sunday evening. Another victory would see them leapfrog Girona to go top of La Liga, with the Catalans not playing against Athletic Club until Monday.

With the likes of Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni already out with issues, Real Madrid’s injury problems worsened during the international break, with both Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior picking up injuries that are expected to keep them out until February. Kepa Arrizabalaga has also yet to recover from his muscle tear.

It means that Carlo Ancelotti is down to the bare bones, although he does have Jude Bellingham back in contention after a shoulder injury. Diario AS say that he will start alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield, the veteran duo reunited having rarely played together this season.

Cadiz are the lowest scorers in La Liga, with just 10 in their 12 matches so far, although they could fancy their chances against a Real Madrid side missing at least half of their regular starters. They will have to be very solid in defence too, with Conan Ledesma to be a key man once again.

Cadiz will look to frustrate Real Madrid on Sunday, and a battling performance will be required if Ancelotti’s side are to move back to the top of the table by the end of the weekend.