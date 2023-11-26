Pedri indicates what Barcelona will miss in Gavi’s absence

Pedri has admitted Barcelona will be missing a crucial ingredient following a season ending injury to Gavi.

Gavi has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament on international duty with Spain this month.

The 19-year-old will undergo surgery on the issue next week ahead of a long road back to full recovery for the midfielder.

Gavi’s absence is a blow for club and country as he will also miss Euro 2024 with his return scheduled for July 2024.

Pedri is back in the Barcelona squad following injury issues of his own and he is easing towards full match fitness.

However, the Canarian is frustrated to be without his friend in the Barcelona engine room, as he looks to lead Xavi’s charges to trophies in 2024.

“I’ve sent him lots of encouragement because I know what it’s like to be injured, although mine wasn’t that long. I know what it’s like for a footballer not to be able to play”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“Without Gavi, we lose many things. Lots of determination is lost and also lots of love for the badge.

“Personally, I feel good, ready to pick up the pace needed to compete day-to-day and leave my injuries behind.”

Pedri is expected to start for Barcelona in their midweek Champions League home tie against Porto and a win will secure a spot in the last 16.