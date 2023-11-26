Newcastle tracking Atletico Madrid star Samuel Lino

Atletico Madrid are bracing themselves for a January transfer offer from Newcastle United for Samuel Lino.

Lino remains as a rotating starting option for Diego Simeone in the Spanish capital as he looks to find a place for him in his 3-5-2 system.

Atletico opted to loan Lino to Valencia for the 2022/23 season, after agreeing a deal to sign him from Portuguese side Gil Vicente, and he impressed with Los Che.

After scoring six goals, and featuring in all 38 of Valencia’s La Liga games, he looked set for a key role on his return to Madrid.

However, that has not been the case, and Newcastle are monitoring the situation with growing interest, ahead of the incoming transfer window.

As per reports from Todofichajes, the Magpies are keen to bolster their options at left back, and Lino could be an option for Eddie Howe.

Atletico are not actively looking to sell Lino, with the 23-year-old under contract at the club until 2027, but Newcastle could still make a bid.