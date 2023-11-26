La Liga Round Up: Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Real Betis win ahead of key European week

La Liga returned with a full weekend schedule after the international break with teams also switching focus to European matters in the coming days.

As the Champions League and Europa League races continue at pace, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal all secured home wins.

Villarreal 3 Osasuna 1

Villarreal face a crucial Europa League clash against Panathinaikos in midweek and they warmed up for it with a first La Liga win under the returning Marcelino.

Marcelino is aiming to steer Yellow Submarine in a positive direction in the coming weeks and veteran star Jose Luis Morales was once again the hero.

Morales netted a double as Villarreal sealed a 2-1 Copa del Rey win over Zamora, in Marcelino’s second debut, and he bagged a hat trick against Osasuna.

Osasuna missed a string of first half chances, before Morales tapped home from a slick move, after the restart.

Villarreal lead! 🟡 Moreno assists Morales and it's 1-0 to the home side 👏 pic.twitter.com/E3lHvauAid — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 26, 2023

His second goal included a powerful run from inside his own half before Alejandro Catena headed Osasuna back into the contest.

Incredible by José Luis Morales 🔥 The Villarreal forward runs from inside his own half before finishing 🟡 pic.twitter.com/W2C7ik9NuM — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 26, 2023

However, Morales’ calmness in front of goal tipped the balance once again for Villarreal in closing stages.

Real Sociedad 2 Sevilla 1

Real Sociedad have already secured their spot in the Champions League last 16 and Imanol Alguacil is set to field a rotated team against RB Salzburg.

However, they produced a performance not mirroring a team with a key box already ticked, to edge past 10-man Sevilla in San Sebastian.

La Real were on the front foot right from the off at the Estadio Anoeta, as Marko Dmitrovic fumbled Ander Barrenetxea’s free kick into his own net after just two minutes.

Their advantage was doubled before the break as Umar Sadiq cannoned home a spectacular long range effort for his first club goal in over 14 months.

Umar Sadiq unleashes from range 🤯 The Nigerian doubles Real Sociedad's lead with a brilliant effort 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/iXqy11aOFT — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 26, 2023

Sevilla rallied either side of the break, as Youssef En-Nesyri’s deflected header gave them hope but Sergio Ramos’ deserved late red card ended their chances.

Real Betis 1 Las Palmas 0

Real Betis are on the verge of reaching the Europa League knockout stages and a draw against Sparta Prague will clinch it in midweek.

They continued the winning pattern in Sunday’s final La Liga game with a 1-0 victory at home to Las Palmas.

Real Betis lead 🌴 Willian José scores after some brilliant play by Isco to fashion the chance 🤌 pic.twitter.com/LOOedZh8Wt — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 26, 2023

Willian Jose’s early goal set them on course against the Canarians as he stabbed home from close range.

Las Palmas posed an intermittent threat either side of the break but the hosts held on for the win.

Images via Getty Images