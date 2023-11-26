Kepa Arrizabalaga set for Real Madrid return despite Andriy Lunin’s form

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered a clear stance on his plans to recall Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Los Blancos returned from the international break with a ruthless 3-0 La Liga win away at Cadiz with Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin in between the posts.

Kepa has established himself as first choice for Ancelotti this season after joining on a season long loan deal from Chelsea to cover Thibaut Courtois injury.

However, the Basque stopper has also spent a spell on the sidelines, after suffering a muscle injury in the warm up for their 3-0 Champions League win over Braga, on November 8.

Lunin was drafted into the starting line up, and retained his spot for the following two games, with only one goal conceded.

His form has steered Real Madrid through a potentially difficult period, but Ancelotti is in no doubt over who his No.1 is this season.

“If Kepa is available, he will play. The important thing is that Lunin was ready when Kepa was injured, but I think Kepa will return for the game against Granada”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti’s comments indicate Kepa is still some way from a full return and Lunin could keep his place for the midweek Champions League game against Napoli.