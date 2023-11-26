Jude Bellingham breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record on Real Madrid return

Jude Bellingham continues to break records in his incredible first season at Real Madrid.

The England international has enjoyed a superb start to life in the Spanish capital with a leading role already established in the Los Blancos midfield.

After missing two games prior to the international break, Bellingham rejoined the squad for their La Liga trip to Cadiz, with the 20-year-old scoring late on to complete a 3-0 win in Andalucia.

Three points on the road lifts Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga table overnight as they look to step up their title challenge before the end of 2023.

Bellingham’s late strike brings him up to 14 goals for the season so far at club level, including 11 in La Liga, and he looks well placed to break the 20-goal mark in the months ahead.

Another record smashed by Jude Bellingham as he overhauls Cristiano Ronaldo's first 15 Real Madrid game tally 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/LF5jRYxfCj — Football España (@footballespana_) November 26, 2023

Goal No.14 also set a new club benchmark, as he overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most goals scored in their first 15 matches at the club, with Ronaldo tied on 13 with the iconic Alfredo Di Stefano.