Getafe make Copa del Rey stadium closure offer

Getafe are set to play one game behind closed doors at the start of 2024.

The Madrid-based side have been hit by a sanction from the Supreme Court this month following a lengthy consultation.

The decision relates to a pitch invasion by the home fans at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez in 2017 following their promotion play off win against Tenerife.

Getafe have accepted the punishment and will look to make plans on which game will be played without fans.

As per the latest update from Marca, Getafe have spoken to the RFEF and La Liga over an available fixture with the initial plan focused on a possible Copa del Rey match.

Getafe head to fifth tier side Atzeneta in the Copa del Rey second round on December 5, and if they win, and secure a home draw in the next round, that will be set as the selected fixture.

The home La Liga game against Valencia on December 8 cannot be switched at short notice and the call will be moved into 2024.

The Copa del Rey third round matches are scheduled for January 6-7 with a home league game against Rayo Vallecano on January 3 also an option.