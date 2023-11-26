Former Real Madrid star doubtful to face Barcelona in Champions League clash

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe could miss Porto’s Champions League trip to Barcelona in midweek.

Porto head to Catalonia for a crucial game in Group H as they aim to join Barcelona in the last 16 in 2024.

Ahead of the fifth group match, Barcelona are ahead of Porto as group leaders on head-to-head record, after winning 1-0 in Portugal in October.

The group remains tightly balanced, but a win for Barcelona would put them in the knockout stage, with Porto needing to avoid defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their final European game of 2023.

Despite turning 40 at the start of 2023, Pepe has started three of Porto’s Champions League games this season, breaking records as the oldest outfield Champions League player and scorer.

However, he was forced off with a thigh injury in their 2-1 league win at Vitoria Guimaraes on November 11, with Sergio Conceição’s side not in action this weekend.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Conceição will make a late call on Pepe’s fitness, but he remains doubtful at this stage.

Former Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who joined Porto from La Blaugrana in July is not expected to play, with no starts in the Champions League this season.