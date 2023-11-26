Celta Vigo end remarkable 20-match streak against Valencia

It’s safe to say that this season so far has been very difficult for Celta Vigo. There were high expectations for the Galicians during the summer when Rafa Benitez returned to Spanish football to take over as their manager, but these have yet to be met.

After 14 matches, they currently occupy the relegation zone, sitting in 18th place on just one win and eight points. However, there was promise on Saturday as they held Valencia to a goalless draw in Benitez’s return to the Mestalla.

Remarkably, Celta’s clean sheet against Los Che was their first since Benitez took over as manager, as per MD. The last time they failed to concede was back in April, during a 1-0 victory over Elche at Balaidos – 20 matches ago.

The key for Celta Vigo will now be to see whether they can maintain a tight defence over the next few weeks. If they can build a good run of form, their chances of survival will significantly increase.