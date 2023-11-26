Bryan Zaragoza makes decision on Granada future amid interest from RB Leipzig

Bryan Zaragoza has been one of the breakthrough stars in La Liga so far this season, as well as being one of the rare shining lights for Granada, who have struggled upon their return to the top flight of Spanish football.

Zaragoza has amassed five goals and two assists in 13 appearances this season, form that earned him his first cap for the Spanish national team in October. In doing so, he became the first Granada player in 49 years to play for La Roja.

Understandably, Zaragoza’s performances have meant that he has attracted interest, with RB Leipzig and Brentford among the clubs reportedly keen on signing him. With his release clause being just €14m, Granada would be powerless to stop him leaving.

However, despite Leipzig especially pushing to sign him, Estadio Deportivo say that Zaragoza intends to remain at Granada until at least the end of the season, as he wants to help them avoid relegation from La Liga.

This news is huge for Granada, as Zaragoza could undoubtedly be the difference between relegation and survival. Whether he can keep them in La Liga for one more season at least now remains to be seen.