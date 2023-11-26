Bizarre moment as Sergio Ramos is sent off twice for Sevilla against Real Sociedad for same tackle

Over his career, and especially during his time at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos was known for regularly getting sent off. Since returning to Spanish football with boyhood club Sevilla in September, he had avoided receiving one…until now.

During the later stages of Sevilla’s trip to Real Sociedad, Ramos – who was already on a yellow card – fouled Brais Mendez with a strong challenge that connected with the midfielder’s shin. Initially, the referee gave a foul and awarded a second yellow, before VAR deemed that it should instead be a straight red card. It meant that Ramos was shown two red cards, although only the matter will count.

Sergio Ramos with the Red Card♦️

Ramos, alongside several of his teammates, were furious at the decision, and Jesus Navas was also sent off for dissent, meaning that Sevilla finished the match, which they lost 2-1, with nine men.

With Ramos’ red card being upgraded from two yellows to a straight red, it opens the door for a multiple game suspension, which is the last thing that Sevilla, who have still yet to win in La Liga since Diego Alonso took over as manager, need.