Barcelona to be without coach for Atletico Madrid and Girona matches due to suspension

Barcelona’s poor moment continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas. It was a frustrating afternoon for the Catalans, who felt they were denied two penalties by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

That frustration boiled over for Sergio Alegre, who is one of Xavi Hernandez’s coaching staff. He was furious with the near-side assistant referee, and is alleged to have “left the technical area with his arms raised protesting a decision by the assistant referee number one” according to the referee report, which resulted in him being shown a red card.

As per MD, Alegre will be banned for two matches when the Competition Committee rules on the decision next week. It means that he won’t be the dugout for Barcelona’s next two La Liga matches, which are against two of the top three in Atletico Madrid and Girona.

There’s no doubt that this current run is having an effect on Barcelona, and it is one that they will hope to end when they face Atleti next weekend.