Barcelona

Barcelona pay tribute to former manager Terry Venables following announcement of his death

On Sunday, it was reported that Terry Venables had passed away at the age of 80 following a battle with illness.

Venables was a much-loved figure in England, and he was a well-travelled coach in the country. As well as managing the Three Lions themselves, he also took charge of Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Leeds United. He also managed Australia.

On top of all these, Venables also took charge of Barcelona between 1984 and 1987. He won La Liga once during his time in charge, as well as the Copa de la Liga. Upon the news breaking, the Catalans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pay their respects.

Venables has fiercely respected at Barcelona, and they could well pay tribute to him during their next match, which is at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, where they will face Porto in the Champions League.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Terry Venables

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News