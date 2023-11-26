Barcelona fearing the worst as Ansu Fati picks up injury whilst playing for Brighton

Ansu Fati’s short playing career has been blighted by injuries. The 20-year-old broke into the scene in 2019, and was tipped to become one of the best players in the world at Barcelona, but series of issues have showed down his progress.

Having temporarily moved away from Barcelona to join Brighton and Hove Albion for the season, Fati would have hoped that he would put him injury problems behind him in a new environment. Unfortunately, this has proved not to be the case, as he picked up a suspected calf injury against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Sport say that Brighton have yet to announce the extent of the injury suffered by Fati, but those at Barcelona will surely be fearing the worst, given the issues that he has had in the past.

It remains to be seen how bad Fati’s injury is. Those at Barcelona will be in touch with Brighton so they remain as informed as possible, with all parties hoping that he returns to action as soon as possible.