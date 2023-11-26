Barcelona cautious over Marc-Andre Ter Stegen return against Porto

Barcelona will make a late call on Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s fitness ahead of their Champions League clash with Porto.

La Blaugrana host the Portuguese giants in Catalonia on November 28 with a home win set to guarantee their place in the last 16 in 2024.

However, Xavi faces a decision on whether to bring Ter Stegen back into the squad for a game with reduced importance, ahead of a key run of league matches.

Ter Stegen returned from international duty with Germany with a back injury and Inaki Pena covered for the 1-1 weekend La Liga draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Pena stated his readiness to carry on, in his post match interview in Vallecas, and Xavi could stick with him.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Ter Stegen trained alone on the squad’s return this weekend, and Xavi could hold him back for home tie against Atletico Madrid next weekend.

Defender Sergi Roberto has returned to full training following an injury and will be included against Porto.