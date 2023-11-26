Atletico Madrid legend frustrated with contract situation after receiving low-ball offer

During Atletico Madrid’s slender 1-0 victory over Mallorca on Saturday night, captain Koke Resurreccion reached a landmark milestone as he racked his 600th appearance for the club he has been with since 2000. The 31-year-old made his first team debut in 2009, and has been a regular member of the squad ever since.

However, there is a possibility that his time at the club comes to an end next summer. His contract is up at the end of the season, and so far, there has yet to be an agreement reached between the two parties.

Koke wants to remain at Atleti, although it appears that there is frustration at the club from his side. Marca say that he was offered a new deal, but with a salary that was less than half what he earns right now.

Koke is able to sign a pre-contract with another club in just over a month, but the expectation is that he will hold out to receive the right offer from Atletico Madrid. Now, it remains to be seen whether that comes.