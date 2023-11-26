Atletico Madrid join Real Madrid in the race to sign U17 World Cup sensation worth €30m

One of the sensations of the ongoing U17 World Cup is Claudio Echeverri. The 2006-born attacking midfielder scored a hat-trick against Brazil earlier this week, and over the course of 2023, there has been growing interest for clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid are one of those that have shown an interest in Echeverri, who is nicknamed El Diablito (The Little Devil). They have sent scouts to Indonesia to watch the 17-year-old, but they aren’t the only team from the Spanish capital that are keeping tabs on him.

Diario AS say that Atletico Madrid are interested in Echeverri, as are Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Benfica and Inter Milan. He has a release clause worth €30m in his River Plate contract (€25m + €5m in variables).

Atletico Madrid have already looked to South America in recent years in their search for promising youngsters, although they could find it very difficult to win the race for Echeverri.