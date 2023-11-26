Antoine Griezmann becomes La Liga record holder after scoring winner for Atletico Madrid against Mallorca

Antoine Griezmann has a case for being one of the best players in the world in 2023. He continued his tremendous form in the calendar year with another winning goal, as Atletico Madrid edged past Mallorca at the Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday, a result that saw them leapfrog Barcelona into third place in the La Liga table.

The strike against Mallorca was Griezmann’s 13th of the season already, making it his best ever start to the campaign in terms of goals scored. He has nine in La Liga, meaning he is just one behind Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

📊| This is Antoine Griezmann’s best start to a season in his career in terms of goals: 13 (9 in La Liga + 4 in the Champions League). [via @PedroFullanaSER] pic.twitter.com/hdanIh60oh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 25, 2023

Griezmann also wrote his name into La Liga history with the winning goal against Mallorca. As per Pedro Martin of Cadena Cope (via MD), the match was the 25th time that he has scored the only goal in a 1-0 win in the competition, meaning he holds the record outright ahead of Huge Sanchez (24).

It is fitting that Griezmann is the most decisive player in La Liga history. He has been outstanding for Atletico Madrid over two spells, and he will hope to help them win the league this season, which would the first time he has done it.