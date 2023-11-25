Xavi Hernandez assesses “performance of two halves” from Barcelona in Rayo Vallecano draw

It was a frustrating afternoon for Barcelona at Vallecas, as their winless run against Rayo Vallecano extended to five matches following a 1-1 draw. Unai Lopez’s stunning first half strike was cancelled out by Florian Lejeune’s late own goal, but the Catalans were unable to use that momentum to find a winner.

With this result, the pressure on Xavi Hernandez and his players is unlikely to subside. The Barcelona spoke post-match (via Diario AS) to assess the 90 minutes in the Spanish capital.

“We played two different halves. In the first we dominated but were not been aggressive, in the second we came closer to what we wanted, generating and being able to score more. We have to be self-critical and improve.

“We once again gave away a goal that was unnecessary on our part, but I think that Inaki Pena played a very solid game. Frenkie de Jong was very good too, playing the 90 minutes.”

Barcelona will hope to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, when they host FC Porto at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the Champions League.