Barcelona Rayo Vallecano

WATCH: Own goal sees Barcelona find much-needed equaliser against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona had been heading towards a third successive defeat at Vallecas, with Rayo Vallecano having led from the first half. Fortunately for the Catalans, they have now found an equaliser to bring the game back level again.

It was Unai Lopez’s 30-yard stunner that gave Rayo the lead after 39 minutes, although Inaki Pena, in for the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, will feel that he should have done better to keep the effort out, although it was a sweet strike.

Barcelona huffed and puffed in their search for an equaliser, and they have got one, courtesy of Rayo’s Florian Lejeune. Alejandro Balde crossed into a dangerous area, and the Frenchman inadvertedly turned the ball into the back of the net, having been under pressure from Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona will now have a much-needed confidence boost as they search for a winner, one that would see them leapfrog Real Madrid into second place in the La Liga table.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Florian Lejeune Rayo Vallecano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News