(WATCH) Barcelona suffer double penalty frustration in Rayo Vallecano draw

Barcelona returned to La Liga action with a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano.

La Blaugrana missed the chance to increase the pressure on their title rivals with a win in Vallecas as they make the trip back to Catalonia with a single point.

After falling behind to Unai Lopez’s superb long range first half goal, Barcelona were up against it after the restart, before Florian Lejeune’s own goal eventually saved a draw for Xavi’s side.

Xavi labelled his team’s performance as a ‘game of two halves’ in his post match press conference but the former Spanish international was irritated by the absence of a win.

Barcelona had a case for two penalties inside 90 minutes, with Raphinha apparently fouled inside the box, and Robert Lewandowski thrown to the floor by Lejeune.

Should this have been a Barça penalty? Raphinha had his leg kicked in the box but nothing was given ❌ pic.twitter.com/o33JWfCmVB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 25, 2023

PENALTI A RAPHINHA NO SEÑALADO‼️pic.twitter.com/L540lui2EV — Zona Blaugrana (@ZB_Media_01) November 25, 2023

PENALTI A LEWANDOWSKI NO SEÑALADO‼️pic.twitter.com/uvgdA0XOWx — Zona Blaugrana (@ZB_Media_01) November 25, 2023

Neither incident was flagged up as a penalty offence by the officials and Barcelona’s penalty tally remains at two received and scored so far with Lewandowski converting both.

