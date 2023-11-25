Barcelona Rayo Vallecano

(WATCH) Barcelona suffer double penalty frustration in Rayo Vallecano draw

Barcelona returned to La Liga action with a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano.

La Blaugrana missed the chance to increase the pressure on their title rivals with a win in Vallecas as they make the trip back to Catalonia with a single point.

After falling behind to Unai Lopez’s superb long range first half goal, Barcelona were up against it after the restart, before Florian Lejeune’s own goal eventually saved a draw for Xavi’s side.

Xavi labelled his team’s performance as a ‘game of two halves’ in his post match press conference but the former Spanish international was irritated by the absence of a win.

Barcelona had a case for two penalties inside 90 minutes, with Raphinha apparently fouled inside the box, and Robert Lewandowski thrown to the floor by Lejeune.

Neither incident was flagged up as a penalty offence by the officials and Barcelona’s penalty tally remains at two received and scored so far with Lewandowski converting both.

