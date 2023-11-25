WATCH: 30-yard stunner from Unai Lopez sees Rayo Vallecano take the lead against Barcelona

Barcelona have a terrible recent record at Vallecas. They have lost their last two matches there, and have not won there in La Liga since 2019. Neither of these runs look like improving as they have fallen behind just before half time.

Xavi Hernandez, who has yet to defeat Rayo since taking over at Barcelona in 2021, made several changes to his side from the victory over Alaves two weeks ago. Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen are among those to start, although these changes have not had the desired effect so far.

Rayo had a couple of good chances early on, but they have now taken the lead after 39 minutes, and in spectacular fashion. The ball fell to Unai Lopez 30 yards out following a free-kick, and his outside of the boot strike found the bottom corner, out of the reach of Inaki Pena, who is replacing the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

What a hit! 🤌 Unai López with an outside-the-boot shot from range for Rayo's opener 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XkDNq0lVQs — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 25, 2023

Qué GOLAZO de Unai López 😱pic.twitter.com/1OZEAT7xUZ — REAL MADRID ♥️ (@AdriRM33) November 25, 2023

Barcelona have again been under par in the opening half, and they must come from behind to take the three points here. A big response is needed in the second period.