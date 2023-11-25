Soon-to-be Barcelona star Vitor Roque set to make return from injury after two months out

Over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Vitor Roque’s future. Barcelona agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old during the summer, but due to their ongoing financial woes, they were forced to keep him at Athletico Paranaense until the winter at the very least. However, they are hoping to orchestrate his arrival in January.

While this speculation has been going on, Roque has been recovering from a serious ankle injury he picked out whilst playing for Athletico PR. The good news for he and the Brazilian side is that he has now recovered, ahead of schedule too, with MD saying that he is set to make his return to action this weekend.

While Barcelona may be worried that Roque returning ahead of schedule could mean that a further injury is being risked, they will be happy to see him get minutes in his legs, especially since he is highly expected to make the move to Catalonia in January, with La Liga giving their approval earlier this week.