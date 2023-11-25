Real Sociedad boosted by Mikel Oyarzabal return from injury

Real Sociedad will have captain Mikel Oyarzabal available for their La Liga clash with Sevilla this weekend.

La Real return to domestic action with a key game in San Sebastian ahead of a midweek Champions League clash against RB Salzburg at the Estadio Anoeta.

With a place in the Champions League last 16 already assured for 2024, Imanol Alguacil will be able to focus on league matters in the weeks ahead, and Oyarzabal’s comeback is a key boost.

Oyarzabal was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad, following their 3-1 victory over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualification, and missed the Georgia game with a hamstring problem.

Despite initial concerns over the injury keeping him sidelined until at least mid-December, the 26-year-old has been named in the squad to face Sevilla, and should retain his starting spot.

Alguacil will be hoping his attacking talisman can continue his superb start to the season after scoring seven league goals already in 2023/24.

Scotland star Kieran Tierney is also back in contention after two months out of action with a hamstring issue of his own.