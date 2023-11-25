Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms Vinicius Junior replacement – “He has a different profile”

With Vinicius Junior expected to be out until the end of January with a hamstring injury, Real Madrid have been left with just two senior attacking options, those being Rodrygo and Joselu Mato.

They could strengthen in January, but until then, young prospects will be relied upon to fill the voids left by injured players. Vinicius’ replacement was expected to be between Alvaro Rodriguez, who featured for the first team last season, and Gonzalo Garcia Torres, who has been in sparkling form for Castilla.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted for the latter, and he explained why in his pre-match press conference (via MD) ahead of Sunday’s trip to Cadiz.

“We have incorporated Gonzalo and Nico Paz. Alvaro Rodriguez did very well during the period in which he has been called up (last season). He returned to Castilla and his performance worsened a bit. He has less opportunity because his profile is occupied with Joselu. Gonzalo has a different profile.”

Gonzalo has yet to make his senior Real Madrid debut, but given that a tough schedule is coming up over the next few weeks, he could have a strong chance to do so before Vinicius returns.