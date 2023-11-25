Real Madrid tracking Argentina U17 star Claudio Echeverri

Real Madrid are looking to boost their attacking options in 2024 with the club pursuing numerous targets.

Alongside a long term move for Kylian Mbappe, as he prepares to potentially leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, Los Blancos are assessing multiple options.

Mbappe is still yet to hit his expected peak years, but Real Madrid are looking further down the line, as part of a squad build for a decade-long project.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Real Madrid have sent scouts to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia, are they are looking at River Plate rising star Claudio Echeverri.

Echeverri netted a hat trick, as Argentina eased to a 3-0 quarter final win over Brazil, and the 17-year-old has already broken into the River Plate first team in 2023.

He is currently rated at around €20m, with that price predicted to increase in the coming weeks, and Real Madrid could face competition in their interest from PSG and Manchester City.

