Raul Gonzalez could face Real Madrid as manager in the Champions League this season

Raul Gonzalez is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, where he has impressed over the last couple of years. However, his ambition is to manage at a professional football club, which could happen sooner rather than later.

Raul has ambitions to replace Carlo Ancelotti as first team head coach, but it is very unlikely that this will be the case, even if the Italian steps down at the end of the season as expected. It means that he will have to look elsewhere, and a potential opportunity has now arisen.

Bild (via Diario AS) say that Union Berlin have Raul on their shortlist to replace Urs Fischer, who was sacked earlier this month after a disappointing start to the season. However, there are other candidates in contention.

Should Raul be given the job in the next couple of weeks, it could mean that he faces his former employers in the Champions League. Real Madrid travel to Berlin on MD6, and it would be a surreal experience if they were to face off against the now-Castilla coach.