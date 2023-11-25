Predicted XIs Rayo Vallecano-Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen ruled out, Frenkie de Jong makes return

Barcelona mark their return from the international break with a tricky trip to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon. Xavi Hernandez’s side are under pressure to get back to their best after a shaky few weeks, but at Vallecas, a place where they have lost their last two matches, it will be far from easy.

Gavi is, of course, ruled out with the serious knee injury he sustained while playing for Spain, and to make matters worse, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen won’t make it either after failing to recover from a back injury. It means that Inaki Pena will make his first competitive start of the season for the Catalans.

While Gavi is out, Barcelona have been majorly boosted by the return of Frenkie de Jong. Sport expect him to start alongside Pedri and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Raul de Tomas is expected to lead the line for Rayo, who have plenty of threat in their side. Isi Palazon is likely to be their main man to help them pile on Barcelona’s woes in the Spanish capital.

It should be an absorbing occasion at Vallecas, and Barcelona will find it very difficult against a resilient Rayo Vallecano side that has already taken points off Real Madrid this season. With players out injured, it should make things even harder too.

Image via Javier Borrego/ Afp7/Europa Press