Multi-billion dollar fashion company eyeing up deal with Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham

In modern times, footballers don’t just receive money from the clubs they play for. Many of the best players across the world have lucrative brand deals, with companies in the world of sport, fashion and so forth.

Given that his stock is so high at the moment due to his outstanding performances for Real Madrid, it is hardly surprising that Jude Bellingham is wanted by sponsors. Among them are Louis Vuitton, one of the leading fashion companies around with the world, who have an estimated $36b net worth.

According to Sport, Bernart Arnault, who owns a majority share of Louis Vuitton, is planning to offer Bellingham a lucrative deal with the company, which would be incredibly financially beneficial for the 20-year-old Englishman.

Bellingham is already very familiar with Louis Vuitton, having worn them to collect his Kopa Trophy award at last month’s Ballon d’Or ceremony. The Real Madrid star could now be set to begin an official partnership with the fashion giants.