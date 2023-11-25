Manchester United forgotten man opens up on failed Real Sociedad move

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek has revealed he missed out on a summer move to Real Sociedad.

La Real were linked with a list of midfield reinforcements in the final weeks of the transfer window ahead of their return the Champions League this season.

Van de Beek was initially highlighted as an option, with United looking to offload the Dutch international, but no deal materialised, and he remained at Old Trafford.

However, his situation in Manchester has continued to deteriorate, with just two minutes of Premier League action played under Erik ten Hag so far this season.

A January exit looks increasingly likely for the former Ajax playmaker, as he aims to revive his career, with the 26-year-old frustrated at missing out on a switch to San Sebastian.

“The time comes when a decision has to be made. I have to start playing games very soon, if it’s not possible at United, then I will go to another club”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I think this is a healthy ambition. I make a good living at United, but money has never been my motivation.

“I was close to going to Real Sociedad, but at the last minute, the clubs could not reach an agreement.”

If La Real choose to revive their interest in van de Beek in January, he will be eligible to play in the Champions League, after not appearing for United in the competition in 2023/24.