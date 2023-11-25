Luka Modric in line to break Real Madrid record against Cadiz

With Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga out for the foreseeable future due to injury, the door is opened for Luka Modric to stake his claim for a regular starting place at Real Madrid. The veteran midfielder has lost prominence under Carlo Ancelotti this season, but now he has a golden opportunity to assert his place.

Modric is in line to start for Los Blancos against Cadiz on Sunday, and if he were to do, he would make a little bit of history at the club. It would be his 161st appearance since turning 35, which would be a new record, as per Marca.

Currently, Modric holds the record jointly with iconic goalkeeper Paco Buyo on 160 matches played for Real Madrid aged 35 or older, but he will take the spoils on his own if he plays against Cadiz, which is almost a guarantee.

Modric has a big chance to show Real Madrid and Ancelotti why he deserves to be a regular starter despite now being 38, and that opportunity will begin on Sunday. He needs to make sure that he takes it.