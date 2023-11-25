Koke drops contract extension hint over Atletico Madrid offer

Atletico Madrid captain Koke confirmed he remains in the dark over the club’s plans for his contract extension.

The veteran midfielder continues to break club records, with this weekend’s 1-0 La Liga win over Mallorca his 600th senior appearance for his boyhood team, across a 15-season first team career.

However, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, speculation has opened up over his next step.

Despite preparing to turn 32 in 2024, the midfielder is still a vital leader in Diego Simeone’s plans, with the Argentinian coach indicating he wants him to stay on.

Koke has previously stated his focus remains on the present and winning trophies but he is also aware of the lack of movement from the club board.

“I hope to continue here, but that no longer depends on me”, he told Marca after the Mallorca win.

The report from Marca also indicates a key issue in the delay is Atletico’s initial offer to halve Koke’s current salary before agreeing to an extension agreement in 2024.