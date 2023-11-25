Jude Bellingham returns for Real Madrid clash with Cadiz

Real Madrid have been boosted by the return of Jude Bellingham ahead of their La Liga clash with Cadiz.

Los Blancos return to domestic action this weekend following the international break with a key trip to Andalucia on the agenda.

Ancelotti’s side will be looking to overtake leaders Girona, via a win at Cadiz, with the Catalan team not in action until Monday night.

Bellingham has been recalled to the matchday squad, after missing Real Madrid’s two games prior to the international window, and being forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s squad with a shoulder issue.

However, following a week of rehabilitation work, the 20-year-old has been brought back in by Ancelotti, with Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos also back fit.

Injuries have heavily impacted Ancelotti’s options, with a host of young players promoted from the Castilla panel, including a potential debut for highly rated striker Gonzalo Garcia Torres off the bench at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.