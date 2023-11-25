Inaki Pena ready to cover Marc-Andre Ter Stegen injury

Inaki Pena is keen to seize his chance to impress in the Barcelona first team in the coming weeks.

Pena was called into the Barcelona starting XI for the first time this season as Xavi’s side were held to a 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano.

The 24-year-old was unable to keep a clean sheet in Vallecas but he produced a solid overall performance despite his lack of match action in 2023/24.

First choice goal keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen missed his first game of the campaign after picking up a back injury on international duty with Germany.

Xavi’s decision to leave Ter Stegen out was based as a precaution over his recovery, but he is yet to provide an update on his fitness, ahead of a midweek Champions League clash with Porto.

With Barcelona only needing a point against Porto, Xavi could look to keep faith with Pena, to ensure Ter Stegen is not rushed back, and the Alicante-born stopper is ready for the challenge.

“I am very happy to be able to add minutes this season. I am ready to play and I will wait to see what the manager decides”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.