Granada set to sack Paco Lopez following dismal start to the season, replacement already sounded out

Outside of Almeria, who have yet to win a match in the league this season, Granada have the worst record in La Liga. Since defeating Mallorca on MD3, they have failed to win in any of their last 11 matches, and they were thrown out of the Copa del Rey for fielding an ineligible player against Arosa SC.

Pressure has been building on head coach Paco Lopez for weeks. The Granada board gave him a vote of confidence during the recent international break, but Friday’s defeat to fellow promoted side Alaves that he is on the brink.

Relevo say that Lopez is to be sacked by Granada within the next few days, with the Andalusians sitting in 19th in the La Liga table on just seven points.

Although official confirmation is yet to come, a replacement for Lopez has already been sounded out. Former Barcelona and Real Zaragoza player Gabriel Milito has emerged as a candidate, but whoever does come in to Granada will have a big job on their hands to turn things around.