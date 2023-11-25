Girona manager Michel Sanchez pessimistic on chances of winning La Liga – “Barcelona and Real Madrid will drop few points”

Girona have been the surprise package across European football so far this season. After 13 matchdays, they sit outright top of the La Liga table, two points clear of Real Madrid and four ahead of Catalan rivals Barcelona.

Before the season started, Girona’s aim was just to ensure that they avoided relegation. Now, they’re looking to finish in the European places at the very minimal, although some are dreaming of a Leicester City 2015-16 situation.

One person that isn’t is head coach Michel Sanchez, who told Diario AS that he does not expect his side to be able to challenge for the La Liga title.

“I have a feeling that he won’t challenge. We won’t stop fighting, but I think Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are going to drop few points. We will only challenge if we are perfect every day, and I don’t know if that will be the case. I don’t think so, but to this day, we have shown enough to fight with them.”

However, Michel does believe that his side are in with a good chance of finishing inside the top six, which would guarantee European football next season.

“We have an significant points difference to teams that are going to be challenging for Europe, but with others the difference is not so much. We want to be fighting with Real Betis, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad (for top six).

“If after the second third of the competition we are still inside the top six, we will give everything for ensure that we stay there.”

It has been a miracle season so far for Girona, but Michel and his players have their feet on the ground. They are facing a very tricky run over the next few weeks, so they will need to bring their A-game to stay up the top end of the La Liga table.