Girona manager Michel Sanchez on prospect of signing Barcelona star – “I think it will be impossible”

Girona have been in remarkable form so far this season. After 13 matchdays, they incredibly lead the way in La Liga, two points clear of Real Madrid and four ahead of Barcelona. It is even more impressive considering that the Catalan side lost their star pivot during the summer.

Oriol Romeu was in excellent form for Girona last season, having arrived from Southampton during the summer of 2022. His performances attracted the attention of Barcelona, who signed him as their Sergio Busquets replacement before the start of the current campaign.

However, Romeu has been a bit-part player for Barcelona this season, and there are suggestions that they will sign a new pivot next summer, which could lead to Romeu departing after just 12 months at the club. Girona would like to re-sign him, but as manager Michel Sanchez told Diario AS, he doesn’t expect it to happen.

“I do (want to re-sign Romeu), but I think it will be impossible. He would be welcomed back with open arms.”

Michel also offered his thoughts on Romeu, and his ongoing struggles at Barcelona.

“Oriol was a key player for us, but I can’t talk about what’s happening at Barcelona. I’m sure the difficulty of playing there is greater in every way, but for us he was a very special player because he was the one who made me balance our pressing game. I used this a lot knowing that the cornerstone was Romeu.

“For me he was a special player on and off the pitch because of his ability, first of all because of his mentality to work. I still think he’s a player who gave us a lot.”

It remains to be seen whether Romeu has the chance to return to Girona next summer, although on the basis of the season so far, he’s not overly needed by Michel.