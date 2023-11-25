Diego Simeone hails Antoine Griezmann’s endurance ahead of key fixtures

Diego Simeone once again singled out Antoine Griezmann for praise as Atletico Madrid sealed a 1-0 win over Mallorca.

Los Rojiblancos returned from the international break looking to keep up the pressure on their title rivals with a victory in Madrid.

Despite struggling to break down a resilient Mallorca team in the opening 45 minutes at the Estadio Metropolitano, a classic Atletico showing of grit was enough to clinch a victory, with Griezmann providing the spark.

Griezmann’s winning goal brings him up to 13 across all competitions so far this season as he enjoys arguably his best streak of form at the club.

Despite turning 32 earlier this year, Griezmann remains crucial for club and country, with his ability to play multiple games still present, and Simeone believes it will be crucial in the weeks ahead.

“In the first half, he didn’t have a good game, but he always has something special that can appear”, as per reports from Marca.

“We opted to leave him in the team, knowing he came from playing with the National Team, and Tuesday’s game is important, but he knows how to manage himself.”

Simeone indicated Griezmann will remain in the starting line up for the midweek Champions League trip to Feyenoord with Atletico only needing one win from their final two group stage matches to seal a last 16 place.

