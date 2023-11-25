Deco backs up Xavi on Barcelona’s January plan for Vitor Roque

Barcelona are ready to push ahead with their January plan to bring in Vitor Roque.

Xavi was asked about his options in the January transfer market following a season ending injury to Spanish international Gavi.

La Blaugrana currently have a deal in place to sign Roque next summer, as per their agreement with Athletico Paranaense, but that could now be brought forward.

Current La Liga rules allow Barcelona to bring in a replacement for up to 80% of the value of Gavi’s wages and that could allow a window to bring in the 18-year-old.

Xavi confirmed he will speak with Sporting Director Deco over a possibility of negotiating an early move and the latter backed up his manager’s comments following their 1-1 La Liga draw away at Rayo Vallecano.

“Xavi and I are coordinated over our plans. We’re not going to replace Gavi, because there is no other player like him on the market, and certainly not in January”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’ll see what positions we need to strengthen in. We will surely opt for Vitor Roque, but nothing has been decided yet.”

Roque has returned to the Athletico Paranaense squad for their weekend clash with Vasco da Gama and is in line for his first appearance in over two months due to injury.