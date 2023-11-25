Carlo Ancelotti confirms timeframe for decision on Real Madrid future – “Everything will soon become clear”

Over the course of 2023, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, and he has been heavily linked with taking over as Brazil head coach from next summer onwards.

Ancelotti spoke on the matter during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Cadiz, as per MD. He refused to be drawn on the matter either way, but admitted to being flattered by Brazil’s interest – but he also expressed his desire to continue at Real Madrid.

“I’m proud that the Brazilian national team is talking about me, I’m proud, but until my contract is over I’m not going to talk about my future.

“About my future, everything will soon become clear. At most, within six months. Of course I would (wait for Real Madrid to offer a new contract).”

It remains to be seen how Ancelotti’s situation plays out. For the time being, he and Real Madrid will be fully focused on the task at hand.