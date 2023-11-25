Barcelona team news vs Rayo Vallecano: Frenkie de Jong starts, Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan on the bench

Barcelona begin their post-international break stretch of matches with a very tricky test against Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas, where they have lost on their last two visits. The Catalans enter the fixture under pressure following a disappointing spell, which they will hope to rectify in the Spanish capital.

Xavi Hernandez has been forced into changes from the side that played Alaves two weeks ago. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is missing with a back injury, which means that Inaki Pena starts in goal for the first time this season. Alejandro Balde also comes into the side at the expense of Ronald Araujo, with Joao Cancelo switching flanks to play at right-back.

Further changes see Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Felix, Fermin Lopez and Jules Kounde drop to the bench, with Frenkie de Jong – making his first appearance in almost two months due to injury – starting, as is Oriol Romeu, Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen.

Rayo Vallecano manager Francisco has made two changes from the side that lost to Girona two weeks ago. Ivan Balliu and Jorge de Frutos start, replacing Andrei Ratiu and Alvaro Garcia.

It should be a keenly-contested encounter at Vallecas. Can Barcelona pick up a much-needed three points here, or will Rayo Vallecano extend their winning home at home to the Catalan giants?