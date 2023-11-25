Barcelona players pay tribute to Gavi with special message for Rayo Vallecano clash

Barcelona are taking on Rayo Vallecano in their first match since the sickening injury suffered by Gavi, who torn his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus during Spain’s victory over Georgia last weekend.

The 19-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and will be a huge miss for Barcelona as they search for success across all competitions. He is a very popular member of Xavi Hernandez’s squad, and for the match against Rayo, the Blaugrana players wore a special message for Gavi on the front of their shirts.

“Estem amb tu, Gavi”, meaning “we are with you, Gavi” is the message that Barcelona and its players have sent to their player, who has seen the message and posted about it on Instagram.

Barcelona will hope that they can secure a much-needed three points against Rayo, which would be a fitting ode to Gavi, whom they are unable to count on for the next 7-9 months at the very least.