Atletico Madrid star walking suspension tightrope ahead of Barcelona showdown next weekend

One of the games of the season so far will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys next weekend, with Barcelona hosting Atletico Madrid in what promises to be a blockbuster match-up.

Both teams are gunning for the La Liga title this season, and victory next Sunday would be statement for either side. Especially for Atleti, who will enter the market in Catalonia as underdogs.

Diego Simeone has recovered most of his injured players ahead of the match, although he could be without a key man through suspension. As per MD, Mario Hermoso is one yellow card away from an automatic one-match ban, meaning that he would be unable to face Barcelona if he carded against Mallorca on Saturday evening.

Simeone is planning changes for the match against the Balearic side, so Hermoso may be rested to avoid any changes of a yellow card, thus ensuring that Atletico Madrid won’t have any suspended players for their crucial match-up with Barcelona.